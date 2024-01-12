Callum Turner on ‘The Boys in the Boat’, Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots

British actor Callum Turner, celebrated for his performances in ‘War & Peace’, ‘The Capture’, and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, has stepped into the shoes of Olympic rower Joe Rantz for the cinematic rendition of ‘The Boys in the Boat’, directed by George Clooney. Turner, a luminary emerging from a working-class background and initiating his career in the fashion capitals of Japan, shared his journey through the demanding world of modeling and acting.

From ‘Maguro man’ to Silver Screen

In the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, Turner was more than just a model. He was the ‘Maguro man’, a nickname coined by a local sushi chef due to his strict diet of daily tuna meals, a testament to the stringent standards of the fashion industry. As he navigated through this phase, his primary objective was to lose weight, a challenge he conquered with determination and discipline.

Rowing Through Roles

In the portrayal of Joe Rantz, Turner, along with his castmates, went beyond the script. They underwent an intensive training regime to emulate the historic 1936 US Olympic rowing team, matching their strength, synchronization, and most impressively, their 46 strokes per minute. The experience was not just about physical strength, but a lesson in endurance, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Being able to work with George Clooney, whom he greatly admires, was the icing on the cake for Turner.

Working-Class Roots and the Acting Industry

Turner’s journey in the acting industry is a narrative of struggle and success. Coming from a working-class background, he faced the challenge of maneuvering through an industry often perceived as elitist. However, he believes it was not his class, but his past as a model, that was often seen as a hurdle in his acting pursuits. He fondly reflects on his past, juggling multiple jobs to fuel his passion for acting, emphasizing the importance of financial stability in chasing a career in the arts. He is a testament to the fact that hard work, determination, and a relentless pursuit of passion can lead to success, regardless of one’s background.