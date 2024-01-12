en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Callum Turner on ‘The Boys in the Boat’, Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Callum Turner on ‘The Boys in the Boat’, Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots

British actor Callum Turner, celebrated for his performances in ‘War & Peace’, ‘The Capture’, and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, has stepped into the shoes of Olympic rower Joe Rantz for the cinematic rendition of ‘The Boys in the Boat’, directed by George Clooney. Turner, a luminary emerging from a working-class background and initiating his career in the fashion capitals of Japan, shared his journey through the demanding world of modeling and acting.

From ‘Maguro man’ to Silver Screen

In the neon-lit streets of Tokyo, Turner was more than just a model. He was the ‘Maguro man’, a nickname coined by a local sushi chef due to his strict diet of daily tuna meals, a testament to the stringent standards of the fashion industry. As he navigated through this phase, his primary objective was to lose weight, a challenge he conquered with determination and discipline.

Rowing Through Roles

In the portrayal of Joe Rantz, Turner, along with his castmates, went beyond the script. They underwent an intensive training regime to emulate the historic 1936 US Olympic rowing team, matching their strength, synchronization, and most impressively, their 46 strokes per minute. The experience was not just about physical strength, but a lesson in endurance, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Being able to work with George Clooney, whom he greatly admires, was the icing on the cake for Turner.

Working-Class Roots and the Acting Industry

Turner’s journey in the acting industry is a narrative of struggle and success. Coming from a working-class background, he faced the challenge of maneuvering through an industry often perceived as elitist. However, he believes it was not his class, but his past as a model, that was often seen as a hurdle in his acting pursuits. He fondly reflects on his past, juggling multiple jobs to fuel his passion for acting, emphasizing the importance of financial stability in chasing a career in the arts. He is a testament to the fact that hard work, determination, and a relentless pursuit of passion can lead to success, regardless of one’s background.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
Leah Halili, the esteemed member of The Ransom Collective, is on the verge of unveiling her latest musical offering – a single titled ‘Change’. This electronic-tinged pop track is set to grace all digital music platforms on January 13, manifesting Halili’s exploration into the inevitable transitions of adulthood. A Tribute to Transitions ‘Change’ is more
Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single 'Change', Marking Her Solo Debut
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
4 mins ago
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities
J Mascis to Unveil His Fifth Solo Studio Album 'What Do We Do Now'
4 mins ago
J Mascis to Unveil His Fifth Solo Studio Album 'What Do We Do Now'
Indiana Humanities Scours for 'Official Poet' of 2024 Solar Eclipse
2 mins ago
Indiana Humanities Scours for 'Official Poet' of 2024 Solar Eclipse
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
2 mins ago
Susan Coyne Earns First Emmy Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
3 mins ago
New Game Plus Mode in 'Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth' Behind Paywall, Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
50 seconds
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
1 min
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
2 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
2 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
2 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
3 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
3 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
3 mins
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
3 mins
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
54 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app