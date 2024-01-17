Call of Duty and Warhammer 40K Crossover: A Gaming Fusion on the Horizon?

Recent data leaks from the widely popular video game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, have set the gaming community abuzz with excitement. The leaks hint at a potential, ground-breaking collaboration between Call of Duty and the renowned Warhammer 40K franchise, leaving fans eager for what's next.

Advertisment

A Promising Crossover

The leaked images revealed artwork featuring characters from the Warhammer 40K's Dark Angels and Sisters of Battle factions. This has led to speculation about the possible introduction of these characters as new Operators in Call of Duty's Warzone mode. The identified characters, Boreas, an Interrogator-Chaplain of the Dark Angels, and Helewise of the Sisters of Battle, are well-known figures who have previously appeared in Warhammer 40K novels.

Perfect Timing for Dark Angels

Advertisment

This leak seems impeccably timed as the Dark Angels faction is currently under the spotlight in Warhammer 40K. The franchise is introducing new miniatures and has also recently awakened their Primarch Lion El'Jonson, a significant event in the Warhammer universe. These developments only heighten the anticipation for a possible crossover.

Activision's Crossover History

Activision, the publisher of Call of Duty, is no stranger to incorporating characters from diverse franchises into its Warzone mode. They have successfully integrated characters from other popular franchises like Dune and The Boys in the past. This history enhances the plausibility of a Warzone/Warhammer 40K crossover and keeps fans on their toes.

Advertisment

Warhammer 40K's Rising Popularity

Warhammer 40K has been gaining significant mainstream attention recently. A live-action franchise is in development with Amazon Studios, which is likely to boost the series' already growing popularity. A crossover with Call of Duty could further cement this rising status and attract even more fans to the Warhammer universe.

While the leaked images have yet to be confirmed, an official announcement may be expected during the Warhammer preview at the Las Vegas Open. Until then, the gaming community will eagerly await further developments.