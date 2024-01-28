Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford: Love Story Full of Laughter

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Calista Flockhart, widely recognized for her role in 'Ally McBeal', unraveled the playful tapestry of her marriage with Harrison Ford. The couple, fondly known for their love of practical jokes, have been married since 2010. Their preferred form of humor? Scaring each other with strategically placed fake bugs and sudden appearances from hiding spots.

A Playful Dynamic

Flockhart affectionately calls herself the 'Scare Monster', a title well-earned through her knack for catching Ford off-guard. She detailed her tactics, which include hiding around corners to startle her unsuspecting husband and filling his ice cube tray with plastic spiders. But this game of surprises isn't one-sided. Ford, known for his roles in films like 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones', retaliates with his own pranks, one of which involved leaving a rubber scorpion in Flockhart's bed.

Independence and Co-dependence

While their pranks may suggest a lively, extroverted relationship, Flockhart pointed out that the couple's introverted nature and their mutual respect for each other's independence are key factors in their successful marriage. The duo met at the 59th Golden Globe Awards back in 2002 and have since built a life together, which includes their son, Liam Flockhart Ford.

Ford's Career Achievement Award

During the interview, Flockhart also touched upon Ford’s recent career achievement award. Expressing her pride, she noted that the accolade was a well-deserved recognition for his significant body of work. In the midst of their playful pranks, this acknowledgement served as a poignant reminder of the couple's enduring respect and admiration for each other's professional accomplishments.