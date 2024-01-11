en English
Arts & Entertainment

California State Agency Grants Fund Gender-Exclusive Internships Amid Legal Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
California State Agency Grants Fund Gender-Exclusive Internships Amid Legal Concerns

The California Arts Council, a state agency, has come under scrutiny following its decision to award over $183,000 in grants to Girls Rock SB, a non-profit organization. This organization operates Syryn Records, an internship program exclusively for women and ‘gender expansive’ youth. This move has triggered a debate about potential violations of anti-discrimination laws.

Exclusive Internships at The Center of Controversy

Syryn Records, under the umbrella of Girls Rock SB, has a specific requirement for internship applicants. They must self-identify as female, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or Person of Color), or gender-expansive. The organization clearly encourages BIPOC applicants, stating their mission to address the underrepresentation of these groups in the music industry.

However, these unique terms of eligibility are raising eyebrows. Some believe that such practices could be seen as discriminatory, potentially violating equal opportunity and anti-discrimination laws.

Legal Implications of State Funding

David Bernstein, a law professor, has voiced concerns that such discrimination based on race or gender could violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This federal law prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Furthermore, the involvement of state funding in this case may add another layer of complexity. It’s suggested that this might create additional legal non-discrimination obligations, potentially placing the California Arts Council and Girls Rock SB in a precarious position.

Unwavering Support Amid Controversy

Despite the ensuing controversy, the California Arts Council continues to support Girls Rock SB’s mission. The Council has always been an advocate for empowering marginalized communities through music education and the arts.

However, neither Girls Rock SB nor the California Arts Council has publicly commented on the ongoing debate surrounding the funding and its implications. As the discussion unfolds, the music industry and legal observers are watching closely, waiting to see how this unique intersection of law, culture, and social justice will play out.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

