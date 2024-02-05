Cali Vibes Music Festival Returns to Long Beach with Eclectic Lineup

Marina Green Park in Long Beach is bracing itself for an upcoming explosion of sound and color as the Cali Vibes music festival is set to hit the city from February 16 to 18. The festival, known for its eclectic mix of musical genres and vibrant atmosphere, features over three dozen acts, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Eclectic Lineup

The festival's lineup is a musical smorgasbord, offering performances by internationally renowned artists in reggae, fusion rock, hip-hop, and pop. The roster includes such luminaries as Gwen Stefani, Stick Figure, Rebelution, Slightly Stooped, Ice Cube, Sean Paul, The Roots, and The Interrupters. These acts will be split across three stages, ensuring non-stop entertainment throughout the festival.

Unforgettable Performances

Among the festival's highlights are performances by Krossfayah with Courtesy and The Marty Minister at 6:40 p.m., a Dubsuren Hifi Session with DJ Delano, Shacia Payne Marley, and G33ZY at 8 p.m., and Stonebwoy at 6:55 p.m. The day's performances will be rounded off by Blaq Pages featuring various artists at 5:15 p.m., followed by another Dubsiren Hifi Session at 8 p.m.

Tickets & Packages

Fans have an array of ticket options available, with prices starting at $140 for single-day general admission and going up to $204 for a single-day VIP experience. VIP packages and meet-and-greet packages are also on offer, providing fans with a chance to get up close and personal with their favorite artists. Whether you're a fan of reggae, hip-hop, or pop, the Cali Vibes music festival has something for everyone.