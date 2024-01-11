en English
Arts & Entertainment

Calgary Stampede Art Show Calls for 2024 Submissions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Calgary Stampede Art Show Calls for 2024 Submissions

In a bid to cultivate artistic diversity and celebrate western culture, the Calgary Stampede Art Show is inviting artists to submit their creations for its 2024 event. The festival, which has carved a niche for itself as a highly anticipated platform for artists, is set to take place six months from now. The Stampede Art Show is renowned for drawing in nearly 200 participants each year, with a rich and varied mix of paintings, sculptures, photography, and culinary arts on display.

Impact on Artists

One of the recurrent exhibitors, Michael Sydoryk, has been showcasing his work at the event since 2016. He credits the Stampede Art Show for significantly shaping his professional artistic journey. Sydoryk values the festival’s ability to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, providing an unparalleled platform for artists to gain recognition and appreciation for their work. The event’s broad appeal and inclusive nature contribute to its reputation as a premier event in the artistic community.

Features of the 2024 Edition

The 2024 edition of the Calgary Stampede Art Show promises a vibrant mix of genres. Alongside the standard art exhibitions, it will feature the Creative Arts and Crafts Show, a photography competition, and a kitchen theatre for budding chefs to demonstrate their skills. Live music performances will further enhance the festival’s lively atmosphere. In a move to encourage young talent, a scholarship program for Grade 12 students celebrating western art will be included in the event.

Submission Deadlines

Artists keen to participate in the 2024 edition should note the various deadlines for submissions. The earliest deadline is fast approaching, slated for January 31. This call to artists is a testament to the Calgary Stampede Art Show’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent while preserving and promoting western culture.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

