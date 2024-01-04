en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

CalArts Graduates Shine at Children’s and Family Emmy Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
CalArts Graduates Shine at Children’s and Family Emmy Awards

Graduates from the renowned California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) have made a significant impact at the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. Several alumni from CalArts clinched awards across multiple categories, showcasing their remarkable talents and the institute’s consistent ability to produce industry leaders.

Outstanding Achievements by CalArts Alumni

Kirsten Lepore and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, both esteemed graduates of CalArts, bagged an Emmy for their work on Disney+’s innovative program, “I Am Groot”. Their creation was named the Outstanding Short Form Program, a testament to their inventive storytelling and animation skills.

In the category of Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program, CalArts alumni Henock Lebsekal and Kendall Nelson were honored. Their creative contributions to Netflix’s “StoryBots: Answer Time” earned them well-deserved Emmys, reflecting their ability to engage young minds through captivating content.

Emmy Winning Interactive Media and Design

Eric Darnell, another CalArts graduate, made strides in the field of interactive media. His work on the VR game, Galactic Catch by Baobab Studios, won him an Emmy in the Outstanding Interactive Media category. This innovative game offers an immersive experience, demonstrating the exciting possibilities of technology in the entertainment industry.

Sean Jimenez received an Emmy for his crucial role as a production designer on Disney Channel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”. His work emphasizes the importance of design in bringing animated stories to life and captivating audiences.

Continued Recognition for CalArts Alumni

Several other distinguished CalArts alumni received nominations for their significant contributions to various shows and series. These include Monica Marie Contreras for “Raven’s Home,” Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen for “Waffles + Mochi,” Pete Browngardt for “Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular,” Paul Rudish for “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse,” Patrick Harpin for “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” Dean Wellins for “Baymax!,” Hikari Toriumi for “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale,” and Shannon Tindle for “Lost Ollie.”

These nominations and wins underscore the significant impact CalArts graduates continue to have in the realm of children’s and family entertainment. They not only highlight the institute’s ability to nurture talent but also the importance of creativity and innovation in shaping entertainment experiences for younger audiences.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Show of Hands Set for Memorable Farewell Performance at Bridport Arts Centre
The celebrated folk duo, Show of Hands, comprising of Steve Knightley and Phil Beer, are set to deliver a performance to remember at the Bridport Arts Centre on March 7, at 7:30 pm. This concert forms a part of their Full Circle Part II tour, and is touted to be a celebration of their enduring
Show of Hands Set for Memorable Farewell Performance at Bridport Arts Centre
Iconic ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill's Texas Glass House Hits the Market
3 mins ago
Iconic ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill's Texas Glass House Hits the Market
'Great Pretender razbliuto': A New Chapter in the GREAT PRETENDER Series Set for US Debut
3 mins ago
'Great Pretender razbliuto': A New Chapter in the GREAT PRETENDER Series Set for US Debut
White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation
1 min ago
White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation
Modern Warfare 3 Unveils JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for Holger 556
1 min ago
Modern Warfare 3 Unveils JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit for Holger 556
Late Bassist Dusty Hill's Texas Residence Hits the Market
3 mins ago
Late Bassist Dusty Hill's Texas Residence Hits the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
30 seconds
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
41 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
54 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
57 seconds
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
1 min
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
1 min
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app