CalArts Graduates Shine at Children’s and Family Emmy Awards

Graduates from the renowned California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) have made a significant impact at the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. Several alumni from CalArts clinched awards across multiple categories, showcasing their remarkable talents and the institute’s consistent ability to produce industry leaders.

Outstanding Achievements by CalArts Alumni

Kirsten Lepore and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, both esteemed graduates of CalArts, bagged an Emmy for their work on Disney+’s innovative program, “I Am Groot”. Their creation was named the Outstanding Short Form Program, a testament to their inventive storytelling and animation skills.

In the category of Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program, CalArts alumni Henock Lebsekal and Kendall Nelson were honored. Their creative contributions to Netflix’s “StoryBots: Answer Time” earned them well-deserved Emmys, reflecting their ability to engage young minds through captivating content.

Emmy Winning Interactive Media and Design

Eric Darnell, another CalArts graduate, made strides in the field of interactive media. His work on the VR game, Galactic Catch by Baobab Studios, won him an Emmy in the Outstanding Interactive Media category. This innovative game offers an immersive experience, demonstrating the exciting possibilities of technology in the entertainment industry.

Sean Jimenez received an Emmy for his crucial role as a production designer on Disney Channel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”. His work emphasizes the importance of design in bringing animated stories to life and captivating audiences.

Continued Recognition for CalArts Alumni

Several other distinguished CalArts alumni received nominations for their significant contributions to various shows and series. These include Monica Marie Contreras for “Raven’s Home,” Qadriyyah Shamsid-Deen for “Waffles + Mochi,” Pete Browngardt for “Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular,” Paul Rudish for “The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse,” Patrick Harpin for “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” Dean Wellins for “Baymax!,” Hikari Toriumi for “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale,” and Shannon Tindle for “Lost Ollie.”

These nominations and wins underscore the significant impact CalArts graduates continue to have in the realm of children’s and family entertainment. They not only highlight the institute’s ability to nurture talent but also the importance of creativity and innovation in shaping entertainment experiences for younger audiences.