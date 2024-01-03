Cakeology 2024: Prachi Dhabal Deb to Enchant as Head Judge

Cakeology, India’s premier cake show, is poised to make a grand return in Bengaluru from January 19th to 21st, 2024. Acclaimed internationally, the show clinched the Best Cake Show award at the Cake Masters Awards in Birmingham in 2022. The forthcoming iteration of this sweet spectacle promises to be a treat for the senses, with the spotlight on the esteemed Prachi Dhabal Deb.

A Confectionery Connoisseur at the Helm

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a revered figure in the realm of cake artistry, has been appointed as the Head Judge for the upcoming show. Hailing from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Prachi’s journey to international fame is a testament to her talent and dedication. She bears the distinction of holding three world records for her awe-inspiring cake structures and decorations. Among her record-breaking creations is a 100 kg cake inspired by the Milan Cathedral and a 200 kg edible structure of an Indian-inspired palace, crafted with vegan royal icing.

Veganism and Cake Artistry: A Harmonious Blend

Prachi’s commitment to veganism is another facet of her multifaceted persona. She seamlessly merges her passion for baking with her dedication to a vegan lifestyle, crafting pieces of confectionery art that are not only visually stunning but also ethically sound. Her appointment as the Head Judge for Cakeology underscores her expertise and the high esteem she commands in the global cake community.

A Sweet Spectacle on the Horizon

As Cakeology gears up for its next extravaganza, Prachi stands as a beacon of creativity and innovation. Her presence promises to elevate the event, setting the stage for an unforgettable showcase of delectable artistry. Cake enthusiasts across the nation and the globe eagerly await the return of Cakeology, ready to be enthralled by the enchanting world of cake art.