en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Cairo’s Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Cairo’s Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage

In the heart of Cairo, the pulse of Egypt, an extensive urban redevelopment is underway. As part of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s vision since his ascendancy in 2013, the government is constructing roads and bridges to connect burgeoning districts and invigorate business hubs. Amidst this metamorphosis, however, the city’s history and culture find themselves at stake.

Destruction of Historical Sites

As roads widen and skyscrapers rise, historical sites and cultural landmarks are being razed, much to the chagrin of residents and heritage advocates. Among the casualties is the Darb 1718 arts center, a haven for artists and art enthusiasts for 15 years. Without prior notice, it was demolished to accommodate a highway expansion, leading to the loss of invaluable artworks and sparking public dismay.

An Outcry from the Public

The demolition has elicited criticism even from those who usually align with the government. TV host Lamiss Hadidi, known for her pro-government stance, voiced her opposition, illustrating the depth of the public’s frustration. This incident is not isolated. Since 2020, thousands of graves in the City of the Dead, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were destroyed as part of Cairo’s transformation.

Failed Negotiations and Persistent Destruction

Moataz Naserddine, the founder of Darb 1718, expressed his shock at the sudden demolition of the center. Despite launching a petition that garnered over 16,000 signatures and the promise of negotiations after the presidential elections, the center was brought to the ground. The December elections cemented President Sisi’s position until 2030, raising concerns about the future of Cairo’s heritage.

0
Arts & Entertainment Egypt History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
In an era where television series come and go, the end of a beloved show often leaves a significant impact on its dedicated audience. The recent cancellation of a popular TV series after its seventh season has sparked a flurry of emotions among its fanbase, as well as conversations about the impermanent nature of television
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
Clive Owen Resurrects Classic Detective Sam Spade in AMC's 'Monsieur Spade'
14 mins ago
Clive Owen Resurrects Classic Detective Sam Spade in AMC's 'Monsieur Spade'
Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?
16 mins ago
Film Studios Downplay Musical Aspect in Marketing: A Shift in Strategy or Audience Preference?
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
2 mins ago
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
9 mins ago
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
Ava DuVernay on 'Origin' and Her Journey in Film Industry
11 mins ago
Ava DuVernay on 'Origin' and Her Journey in Film Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
7 seconds
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
19 seconds
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
22 seconds
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
24 seconds
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
35 seconds
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
43 seconds
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
1 min
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
Dramatic Victory for Jockey Martin Harley in Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas
1 min
Dramatic Victory for Jockey Martin Harley in Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas
Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India's Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status
2 mins
Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India's Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
18 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app