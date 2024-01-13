Cairo’s Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage

In the heart of Cairo, the pulse of Egypt, an extensive urban redevelopment is underway. As part of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s vision since his ascendancy in 2013, the government is constructing roads and bridges to connect burgeoning districts and invigorate business hubs. Amidst this metamorphosis, however, the city’s history and culture find themselves at stake.

Destruction of Historical Sites

As roads widen and skyscrapers rise, historical sites and cultural landmarks are being razed, much to the chagrin of residents and heritage advocates. Among the casualties is the Darb 1718 arts center, a haven for artists and art enthusiasts for 15 years. Without prior notice, it was demolished to accommodate a highway expansion, leading to the loss of invaluable artworks and sparking public dismay.

An Outcry from the Public

The demolition has elicited criticism even from those who usually align with the government. TV host Lamiss Hadidi, known for her pro-government stance, voiced her opposition, illustrating the depth of the public’s frustration. This incident is not isolated. Since 2020, thousands of graves in the City of the Dead, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were destroyed as part of Cairo’s transformation.

Failed Negotiations and Persistent Destruction

Moataz Naserddine, the founder of Darb 1718, expressed his shock at the sudden demolition of the center. Despite launching a petition that garnered over 16,000 signatures and the promise of negotiations after the presidential elections, the center was brought to the ground. The December elections cemented President Sisi’s position until 2030, raising concerns about the future of Cairo’s heritage.