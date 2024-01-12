en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Cairns Regional Council Invites Stallholder Applications for 2024 Tanks Markets

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Cairns Regional Council Invites Stallholder Applications for 2024 Tanks Markets

The Cairns Regional Council has officially opened stallholder applications for the 2024 Tanks Markets. This popular monthly event, which features approximately 80 vendors, is held next to the Tanks Arts Centre on Collins Ave, and presents an eclectic mix of items and experiences.

A Diverse Showcase

The markets have long been a platform for the exhibition of a diverse range of products and activities. From local art to crafts, handsewn designs to pottery, and skincare to jewellery, the markets have something for everyone. They also showcase blacksmithing, plants, produce, and offer food vendors and family entertainment.

Event Dates and Application Process

The 2024 market dates are set to span from April to November, with a special ‘Carnival on Collins’ event in September. Prospective stallholders have until 9 February to submit their applications. Once applications are reviewed, notifications of outcomes will be communicated by 31 March.

Casual Waitlist and Disclaimers

In addition to the regular application process, there is an option for applicants to be placed on a casual waitlist. The notice released by the council also includes a disclaimer. It states that the material is provided by the originating organization and may be point-in-time in nature. The information may be edited for clarity, style, and length, and that the views expressed are those of the author(s) without any institutional positions or endorsements from Mirage.News.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
43 seconds ago
Meredith Blunt: The 'Bird Nerd' Artist Whose Daily Drawings Took Flight
Meredith Blunt, a Kitchener resident with a passion for our feathered friends, embarked on a rigorous and ambitious project at the beginning of 2023: a commitment to draw one bird every day for an entire year. This devoted ‘bird nerd’ not only met her goal but surpassed it, with a grand total of over 500
Meredith Blunt: The 'Bird Nerd' Artist Whose Daily Drawings Took Flight
Zaytoven's Musical Journey: Collaborations, Investments, and Recognizing Star Quality
2 mins ago
Zaytoven's Musical Journey: Collaborations, Investments, and Recognizing Star Quality
The Night They Came Home: A Fresh Take on the Western Genre
4 mins ago
The Night They Came Home: A Fresh Take on the Western Genre
Giancarlo Esposito Stars in New AMC Crime Miniseries 'Parish'
1 min ago
Giancarlo Esposito Stars in New AMC Crime Miniseries 'Parish'
Julia Roberts Shines in British Vogue February Issue: A Conversation with Richard Curtis
1 min ago
Julia Roberts Shines in British Vogue February Issue: A Conversation with Richard Curtis
Kazakh Female Directors' Films to be Screened in Almaty
1 min ago
Kazakh Female Directors' Films to be Screened in Almaty
Latest Headlines
World News
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
28 seconds
Stress Management for Students: Five Essential Tips
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
31 seconds
Healing After a Disaster: The Crucial Role of Ongoing Psychological Support
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
37 seconds
TenCate Eradicates PFAS from Synthetic Turf, Echoing Global Sustainability Concerns
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
50 seconds
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League: A Bright Future Under New Leadership
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
1 min
Proposed Rules Change Rocks South Carolina House of Representatives
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
1 min
Texas Mom Pleads Guilty to Poisoning Daughter, Suspected of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy
Art Therapy and Nutrition Education: A New Approach to Postmenopausal Women's Health
1 min
Art Therapy and Nutrition Education: A New Approach to Postmenopausal Women's Health
Alberta's ER Doctors Wrestle with Unpaid Dues and Overcrowding
2 mins
Alberta's ER Doctors Wrestle with Unpaid Dues and Overcrowding
Michigan Captain Zak Zinter Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Historic Championship Season
2 mins
Michigan Captain Zak Zinter Declares for 2024 NFL Draft After Historic Championship Season
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app