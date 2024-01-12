Cairns Regional Council Invites Stallholder Applications for 2024 Tanks Markets

The Cairns Regional Council has officially opened stallholder applications for the 2024 Tanks Markets. This popular monthly event, which features approximately 80 vendors, is held next to the Tanks Arts Centre on Collins Ave, and presents an eclectic mix of items and experiences.

A Diverse Showcase

The markets have long been a platform for the exhibition of a diverse range of products and activities. From local art to crafts, handsewn designs to pottery, and skincare to jewellery, the markets have something for everyone. They also showcase blacksmithing, plants, produce, and offer food vendors and family entertainment.

Event Dates and Application Process

The 2024 market dates are set to span from April to November, with a special ‘Carnival on Collins’ event in September. Prospective stallholders have until 9 February to submit their applications. Once applications are reviewed, notifications of outcomes will be communicated by 31 March.

Casual Waitlist and Disclaimers

