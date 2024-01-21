Cagatay Ulusoy Dazzles in Netflix's New Series Kubra

The vibrant city of Istanbul, Turkey, birthed a star on September 23, 1990 - Cagatay Ulusoy, who has dazzled the world by becoming one of the most prominent Turkish actors. His latest role in the Netflix series Kubra, premiered on January 18, has added yet another feather to his already adorned cap.

Cagatay Ulusoy: The Man behind the Characters

In Kubra, Ulusoy breathes life into the character of Gokhan Sahinoglu, a man trapped in a psychological thriller of his own life. He receives mysterious text messages from an entity named 'Kubra', who eerily predicts future events, dragging Sahinoglu into a vortex of suspense and intrigue.

Before this recent venture, Ulusoy gained international recognition through his role in Netflix's first Turkish original series, The Protector. His portrayal of the superhero Hakan not only won hearts but placed him firmly on the global stage. His exceptional performance in The Tailor further solidified his popularity, catapulting the show into the top 10 of non-English Netflix series.

A Journey from Runway to Reel

Ulusoy's tryst with fame began when he won the 'Best Model of Turkey' title in 2010. His first acting role in Adini Feriha Koydum was a resounding success, paving the way for a prolific acting career. He also starred in Medcezir, a series inspired by the American teen drama The O.C., and İçerde, among several other projects.

Awards and More

Over the years, Ulusoy's talent has earned him several accolades, including the GQ Man of the Year Turkey and the Golden Butterfly Award. He has also been the face of various brand endorsements, adding another dimension to his versatile career.

Born to a Turkish father and a Bosnian mother, Ulusoy initially pursued a degree in Garden Design and Landscaping at Istanbul University. However, his destiny had another plan, and he found his true calling in acting and modeling, shaping him into the multifaceted personality that he is today.