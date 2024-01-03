en English
Arts & Entertainment

Cadena SER Ushers in a New Era with Major Reshuffle in Programming and Personnel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Cadena SER Ushers in a New Era with Major Reshuffle in Programming and Personnel

Renowned Valencia Region’s network, Cadena SER, is turning a new leaf in 2024 with a significant reshaping of its daily broadcasts. The network is poised to reshuffle directors and hosts across several flagship programs, a move that underscores a commitment to adapt to the evolving media landscape, capture a wider audience, and delve into fresh narratives.

Unveiling New Roles

Jèssica Crespo, who has been at the helm of the popular Sunday program ‘A Vivir Comunitat Valenciana’, is set to co-anchor ‘Hoy por Hoy Valencia’ alongside Arturo Blay. Blay, a seasoned professional with an impressive 44-year tenure at SER, previously co-hosted ‘Hoy por Hoy Locos por Valencia’ with Amadeo Salvador.

Salvador, a beloved fixture on Valencian radio, has hung up his headphones after a remarkable 27-year career. His retirement signals the end of an era and the start of a new chapter with ‘Hoy por Hoy Locos por Valencia’ making way for ‘Hoy por Valencia’ from January 8.

Handing Over the Baton

In the wake of these changes, Inma Pardo, a dedicated member of the SER team, will step into Crespo’s shoes as the director of ‘A Vivir Comunitat Valenciana’. Pardo, while assuming her new responsibilities, will continue to steer ‘SER Viajeros’ and helm the ‘Hoy por Hoy Comunitat Valenciana’ program in August.

Adding to the lineup of seasoned professionals is Jose Forés Romero, a veteran in radio and journalism, who is joining the SER echelons to direct the regional edition of La Ventana.

A Strategy for New Times

These sweeping changes are part of Cadena SER’s strategic blueprint to align with the demands of contemporary radio broadcasting, reach out to broader demographics, and explore uncharted thematic territories. As the network ushers in these transformative changes, it is not just about reshuffling roles, but also about a vision for a new era where the past’s success becomes the foundation for future triumphs.

Spain
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

