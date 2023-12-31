Caddytunes Unveils New Song and Future Plans in Recent Interview

Nigerian singer Babatunde Raji, better known by his stage name Caddytunes, has recently given insight into his musical career and future plans. In the course of the interview, the artist unveiled his new song ‘Make You Mine’, which is scheduled for release on January 1, 2024. Inspired by a beat crafted by Lahlah, the song encapsulates the theme of love, a recurrent motif in Caddytunes’ music.

The Artistry of Caddytunes

While ‘Make You Mine’ might be seen as another testament to Caddytunes’ forte in romantic tunes, the singer asserts that his music is not exclusively centred around love. He cites his other songs ‘Ori’ and ‘Cancel Poverty’ as examples of his versatility. These tracks delve into the harsh realities of life, showcasing a different facet of Caddytunes’ artistry.

A Year of Success and Future Plans

The year 2023 has seen Caddytunes achieve significant success with his songs ‘Erekere’ and ‘Calm Down’, both of which were enthusiastically embraced by fans. As he reflects on the past year, Caddytunes is already looking forward to a 2024 filled with new projects. By his account, the new year will see the release of more songs and music videos, collaborations with industry leaders, and the nurturing of young talents through his Caddytunes Music Worldwide platform.

A Humbling Encounter

In the course of the interview, Caddytunes shared a touching tale of a fan who was moved to tears upon hearing his voice. The singer described this experience as humbling, once again highlighting the profound emotional connections that music can foster between an artist and their audience.

