en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Caddytunes Unveils New Song and Future Plans in Recent Interview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Caddytunes Unveils New Song and Future Plans in Recent Interview

Nigerian singer Babatunde Raji, better known by his stage name Caddytunes, has recently given insight into his musical career and future plans. In the course of the interview, the artist unveiled his new song ‘Make You Mine’, which is scheduled for release on January 1, 2024. Inspired by a beat crafted by Lahlah, the song encapsulates the theme of love, a recurrent motif in Caddytunes’ music.

The Artistry of Caddytunes

While ‘Make You Mine’ might be seen as another testament to Caddytunes’ forte in romantic tunes, the singer asserts that his music is not exclusively centred around love. He cites his other songs ‘Ori’ and ‘Cancel Poverty’ as examples of his versatility. These tracks delve into the harsh realities of life, showcasing a different facet of Caddytunes’ artistry.

(Read Also: Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham: Redefining Nollywood’s Landscape)

A Year of Success and Future Plans

The year 2023 has seen Caddytunes achieve significant success with his songs ‘Erekere’ and ‘Calm Down’, both of which were enthusiastically embraced by fans. As he reflects on the past year, Caddytunes is already looking forward to a 2024 filled with new projects. By his account, the new year will see the release of more songs and music videos, collaborations with industry leaders, and the nurturing of young talents through his Caddytunes Music Worldwide platform.

(Read Also: Emeka Ike’s Ex-Wife, Suzanne, Speaks Out About Alleged Abuse and Divorce)

A Humbling Encounter

In the course of the interview, Caddytunes shared a touching tale of a fan who was moved to tears upon hearing his voice. The singer described this experience as humbling, once again highlighting the profound emotional connections that music can foster between an artist and their audience.

Read More 

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

By BNN Correspondents

Music Mogul Simon Cowell Hits $100 Million Mark, Balances Success with Personal Life

By BNN Correspondents

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Sheds New Light on Priscilla Presley's Life

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings

By Salman Khan

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 mins
Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future ...
heart comment 0
Mumbai’s 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events
Rising Stars of 2023: A Fresh Wave of Talent in the Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Stars of 2023: A Fresh Wave of Talent in the Entertainment Industry
Microangelo’s Masterstroke: Banksy’s ‘Girl with Balloon’ Recreated in a Needle’s Eye

By BNN Correspondents

Microangelo's Masterstroke: Banksy's 'Girl with Balloon' Recreated in a Needle's Eye
Theatre in 2024: A Star-Studded Affair With A-list Actors Gracing the Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Theatre in 2024: A Star-Studded Affair With A-list Actors Gracing the Stage
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
1 min
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
2 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
3 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
3 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
4 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
5 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
5 mins
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
6 mins
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
8 mins
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app