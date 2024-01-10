en English
Arts & Entertainment

Busy Philipps’ Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Busy Philipps’ Tattoo Tribute: A Symbol of Friendship, Loss and Love

Actress Busy Philipps, celebrated for her performances in cinematic hits such as ‘Mean Girls’ and popular television series ‘Freaks and Geeks,’ has recently unveiled the emotional narrative intertwined with her new forearm tattoo. The revelation was made during her guest appearance on the ‘Today’ show, where she spoke candidly about the poignant significance of the delicately inked, watercolor-inspired flower.

A Tribute to Friendship

The tattoo, skillfully crafted by Eva Edelstein, one of the leading figures in the tattoo artistry world, has a deeply personal backstory for Philipps. The design originates from a painting by Philipps’s late friend, Kate, who created the artwork amidst her battles with illness, serving as a testament to her strength and resilience. This tattoo has emerged as a symbol of remembrance for Philipps, a tribute to the bond they shared, and a way to keep her friend’s spirit alive.

Matching Tattoos: An Emblem of Connection

In a touching gesture of solidarity and shared loss, Philipps and her best friend Christine decided to get matching tattoos, further deepening the significance of this inked tribute. This shared symbol serves as a tribute to their united grief and an enduring connection to their shared friend, Kate.

More Than Just Ink: Personal Significance

Philipps’s new tattoo is not an isolated instance of her appreciation for tattoos with profound significance. The actress is known for her collection of meaningful tattoos, each encapsulating a precious relationship or a personal journey. Among her collection is a fine-line arm tattoo representing her youngest child, Cricket, and a vibrant hummingbird symbolizing her other child, Birdie. These tattoos go beyond mere body art, signifying deep connections and tributes to her loved ones.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

