Busy Philipps Celebrates Michelle Williams Narrating Britney Spears' Memoir

Actress Busy Philipps has publicly expressed her excitement and admiration for her best friend, Michelle Williams' role, as the narrator of Britney Spears' memoir, 'The Woman in Me.' The announcement was made during a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live,' where Philipps couldn't contain her enthusiasm.

Advertisment

Williams' Connection to Spears' Story

Williams, who is a highly respected actress in her own right, felt a strong connection to Spears' story. The memoir provides an intimate view of the challenges and experiences Spears faced as a female artist in the entertainment industry. An industry that Williams, Philipps, and indeed many women, find highly relatable given the era they navigated their careers in.

A Beautiful Tribute to Spears

Advertisment

Philipps applauded Williams' involvement in the project as a beautiful tribute to Spears. She emphasized the importance of Spears' narrative, asserting that it deserves respect and attention. The memoir resonates with many women in the industry, highlighting the struggles they face in their careers and personal lives.

Fans Praise Williams' Narration

Fans of both Williams and Spears have lauded Williams' narration, with some suggesting she deserves a Grammy nomination for her performance. Clips from the audiobook, particularly one segment featuring Williams impersonating Justin Timberlake, have gone viral on social media, further fueling the excitement around the memoir.

Apart from discussing the memoir, Philipps also touched on her current role as Summer in the Peacock series 'Girls5eva' and her upcoming appearance in the 'Mean Girls' musical film. The conversation served as a testament to the strength, resilience, and talent of women in the entertainment industry.