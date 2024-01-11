en English
Arts & Entertainment

Busy Philipps and AnnaSophia Robb Dazzle in White at InStyle and Lancôme Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Busy Philipps and AnnaSophia Robb Dazzle in White at InStyle and Lancôme Party

Midtown Manhattan was the pulsing heart of chic and style as celebrities Busy Philipps and AnnaSophia Robb graced the InStyle and Lancôme cocktail party in their immaculate white ensembles. The event, held at the Park Lane Hotel, saw the convergence of the crème de la crème of Hollywood, including Lancôme brand ambassador Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, and the newest global ambassador Joy Sunday.

Busy Philipps: A Vision in Sheer White

Busy Philipps, acclaimed for her performance in ‘Girls5Eva’, was a spectacle in a sheer white polka dot dress that artfully revealed her black lingerie underneath. Complementing her attire were a pair of black pumps and a matching purse. The look was a masterpiece curated by stylist Karla Welch. Her hair and makeup were the works of Kristin Heitkotter and Kindra Mann, respectively.

Philipps also shared insights into her personal life, discussing her experiences with dating apps in the wake of her separation from husband Marc Silverstein. The couple shares two children. Professionally, Philipps’ horizons are expanding with her anticipated role in the film adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ and the upcoming season of the Netflix series ‘Girls5Eva’.

AnnaSophia Robb: A Nod to Sixties Glam

AnnaSophia Robb, the young talent who has been making waves in Hollywood, was an epitome of sixties glamour in a white mini dress adorned with tasteful cut-outs. Her look was completed with a bow-adorned updo and makeup accentuating her brows and cheekbones.

Robb’s career is reaching new heights with her involvement in several projects. Among them is a crucial role in a film addressing the grave issue of cyberbullying, along with upcoming appearances in Jeremy Saulnier’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ and Ken Kwapis’s ‘Thelma’.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

