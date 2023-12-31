en English
Arts & Entertainment

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

Renowned Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has demonstrated a grand gesture of generosity by bestowing a multi-million-naira 7Gents chain upon fellow artist Seyi Vibez. This act of goodwill has stirred a considerable response on social media, with a video of Burna Boy placing the luxurious chain around Seyi Vibez’s neck circulating widely. Seyi expressed his appreciation in a traditional manner—prostrating as a sign of gratitude.

Brotherhood in Music

The camaraderie between the two musicians has been a subject of admiration by fans and followers, marking a significant moment in the Nigerian music industry. This show of unity comes after Seyi Vibez invited Burna Boy to perform at his concert in Lagos. Their artistic collaboration extends beyond the stage, with two notable projects—Giza and a music video—to their credit.

Generosity Beyond the Stage

In an unrelated event, Burna Boy’s philanthropy was on display at his Christmas party. The singer gave away a staggering ₦20 million naira to his fans—a gesture that further solidifies his reputation as a generous figure in the entertainment industry. Videos showcasing the singer handing out bundles of cash to thrilled attendees have been making rounds online. The party, graced by other celebrities such as comedian Sabinus and dancer Poco Lee, provided a platform for Burna Boy to express his gratitude to his fans.

A Sign of Appreciation

The gift of the expensive Big 7 chain to Seyi Vibez was more than a mere act of kindness. It was an affirmation of Burna Boy’s support and recognition for Seyi Vibez’s music. In an industry often marked by rivalry, this act of brotherly love stands out, setting a precedent for solidarity amongst artists.

Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

