Burlesque the Musical Expands UK Tour Amid High Demand

With unprecedented fervor for the world of cabaret and glamour, Burlesque the Musical, based on the 2010 film, is expanding its UK tour due to high ticket demand. The stage show’s world premiere run in Manchester, which took place from June 13-29, was a sold-out affair, sparking the addition of a second run at Manchester’s Opera House from October 3 to November 2.

From Manchester to Glasgow and London

The musical’s popularity doesn’t stop in Manchester. A new set of performances is slated at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal from September 11-28, before the show transfers to the West End in London. This expansion signifies the overwhelming reception and success of the stage adaptation, which has resonated with fans of the film and musical theatre alike.

The Musical Score: A Blend of the Old and New

The musical features tracks from the film by Christina Aguilera, Sia, and Diane Warren, as well as fresh compositions by Jess Folley and Todrick Hall. This blend of old and new adds a unique touch to the stage show, preserving the essence of the movie while introducing fresh elements to engage the audience.

Key Figures Behind the Stage Adaptation

Christina Aguilera, who starred in the film and is an executive producer for the stage version, expressed her excitement about the project. The stage adaptation is penned by Steve Antin, who also directed the film. The 2010 movie, which was Aguilera’s first feature film role and featured Cher’s first musical performance on screen, received Golden Globe and Grammy nominations and won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Tickets for the additional shows will be available through ATG Tickets, with presale access for ATG Cardholders before the general public sale. This expansion of Burlesque the Musical’s UK tour is a testament to the timeless appeal of burlesque and the enduring love for the film that inspired it.