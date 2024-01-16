Burial's New Release 'Dreamfear' Sparks Anticipation Among Fans

Phonica Records and Sounds of the Universe, two prominent music retail websites, have stirred the music scene with a revelation. They have hinted at the release of a new 12-inch vinyl record by the acclaimed artist Burial, titled 'Dreamfear.' The record, which is reportedly scheduled for release on February 9th, 2024, is set to be launched through XL Recordings.

Anticipation Builds Around Unconfirmed News

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the news has sparked a wave of anticipation among Burial's dedicated fanbase. This excitement stems from the artist's reputation for creating influential and atmospheric electronic music, resonating deeply with listeners worldwide. The record is said to feature two tracks, 'Dreamfear' and 'The Boy Who Never Turned Up.'

XL Recordings' Cryptic Audio Clips

Earlier in the month, XL Recordings shared a series of intriguing audio clips, which fans and industry insiders interpret as a hint towards an upcoming release from Burial. However, the label has yet to confirm or deny these speculations, adding to the growing suspense around the potential new music.

Resident Advisor Seeks More Information

Resident Advisor, a renowned music magazine and online platform, has reached out to XL Recordings for further details on 'Dreamfear.' The music community eagerly awaits additional insights into this speculated release, reflecting the widespread interest and anticipation for new music from Burial.