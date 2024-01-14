Burberry Tote from ‘Succession’ Sells for $18,750 at Auction

A Burberry tote bag, a recognisable prop from the HBO series ‘Succession,’ was auctioned for a hefty $18,750, demonstrating the show’s popularity and the resonance of its objects with fans. The tote gained fame following a scene where the character Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, derides the bag carried by an outsider at a family event. Known for its large size, the bag has since become a coveted icon from the series.

The Auction’s Success

The auction took place at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, where the series’ props and costumes were put up for bidding. The online event generated an impressive total of $627,825 from 236 lots. The lot included Kendall’s suits and Shiv Roy’s power outfits, starting bids for which were lower than their original retail prices. However, despite the high auction price of the Burberry tote, it was not the most expensive item sold.

Most Expensive Item and Other Props

The top honor went to a set of pink index cards containing Roman Roy’s eulogy notes for his father’s funeral, which fetched a whopping $25,000. The props department went to great lengths to secure the right items for the show, even creating dried scorpions for a paperweight and reproducing handwritten notes for duplicates. Other iconic props auctioned included Roman’s pink notecards and the Sandro dress that was part of the winning bid for the Burberry tote.

‘Succession’ and Its Critical Acclaim

‘Succession’ has garnered critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including at the Golden Globes. The drama series is expected to continue this winning streak at the upcoming Emmy Awards, reflecting its high-quality storytelling and superb acting performances. The auction’s success underscores the level of engagement and interest from fans, who are willing to pay a premium for meaningful objects from the show.