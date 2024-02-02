Bunnings Warehouse Partners with Animated Series Bluey to Broaden Consumer Reach

In a strategic move to broaden its reach and consumer engagement, DIY retail giant, Bunnings Warehouse, has announced a collaboration with the beloved animated TV series, Bluey. This partnership, marking a shift towards the lifestyle market, is a sign of a growing trend where retail companies align with entertainment franchises to drive unique marketing opportunities in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Bluey-style Makeover

As part of this collaboration, a Perth Bunnings Warehouse store will undergo a significant transformation, adopting a Bluey-themed makeover. The store will change its name to 'Hammerbarn', a moniker inspired by the hit children’s series, and host an array of Bluey-themed events. Anticipated activities include workshops, meet-and-greets, and scavenger hunts, all designed to offer an engaging shopping experience that resonates with the show's fan base. The store will also stock an assortment of Bluey-themed products, adding to the immersive experience.

Community Engagement

In addition to the Bluey-themed activities, the Hammerbarn store will host a fundraising BBQ for Make-A-Wish, a well-known charity. This inclusion signifies the store's commitment to community engagement, indicating that the collaboration with Bluey is not only a marketing strategy but also a means to foster a sense of community and goodwill.

Expanding the Bluey Experience

The partnership extends beyond just one store. Six Bunnings stores across Australia are set to undergo a Hammerbarn-themed transformation. The aim is to bring the immersive Hammerbarn experience, inspired by a popular Bluey episode, to fans and customers. Free Bluey-themed kids DIY workshops and merchandise are part of the offerings, further expanding the Bluey experience to its audience.