Subscribe

0

#Arts & Entertainment #Business

Bunnings Warehouse Partners with Animated Series Bluey to Broaden Consumer Reach

DIY retail giant, Bunnings Warehouse, collaborates with popular animated TV series, Bluey, expanding its reach into the lifestyle market and fostering unique marketing opportunities.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Bunnings Warehouse Partners with Animated Series Bluey to Broaden Consumer Reach

In a strategic move to broaden its reach and consumer engagement, DIY retail giant, Bunnings Warehouse, has announced a collaboration with the beloved animated TV series, Bluey. This partnership, marking a shift towards the lifestyle market, is a sign of a growing trend where retail companies align with entertainment franchises to drive unique marketing opportunities in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Bluey-style Makeover

As part of this collaboration, a Perth Bunnings Warehouse store will undergo a significant transformation, adopting a Bluey-themed makeover. The store will change its name to 'Hammerbarn', a moniker inspired by the hit children’s series, and host an array of Bluey-themed events. Anticipated activities include workshops, meet-and-greets, and scavenger hunts, all designed to offer an engaging shopping experience that resonates with the show's fan base. The store will also stock an assortment of Bluey-themed products, adding to the immersive experience.

Community Engagement

In addition to the Bluey-themed activities, the Hammerbarn store will host a fundraising BBQ for Make-A-Wish, a well-known charity. This inclusion signifies the store's commitment to community engagement, indicating that the collaboration with Bluey is not only a marketing strategy but also a means to foster a sense of community and goodwill.

Expanding the Bluey Experience

The partnership extends beyond just one store. Six Bunnings stores across Australia are set to undergo a Hammerbarn-themed transformation. The aim is to bring the immersive Hammerbarn experience, inspired by a popular Bluey episode, to fans and customers. Free Bluey-themed kids DIY workshops and merchandise are part of the offerings, further expanding the Bluey experience to its audience.