Bundoran to Host 'Féile na mBan' Festival Celebrating Irish Women

Marking the St Brigid's Day February Bank Holiday weekend, Bundoran is all set to host the captivating second edition of the 'Féile na mBan' festival. This celebratory event, scheduled to transpire from February 2nd to 6th, is a vibrant tribute to the multitude of contributions made by Irish women across various fields such as history, arts, music, activism, and more.

Highlights of the Festival

The festival is teeming with an impressive lineup of speakers, including the likes of eminent activist Ailbhe Smyth and historian Sonja Tiernan. A special screening of Emma O'Grady's documentary 'Mad, Bad and Dangerous' is another notable feature, showcasing the life and times of Bernadette McAliskey and Lelia Doolin.

While the festival is rich in intellectual and cultural stimuli, it also offers a plethora of recreational activities. Attendees can indulge in surfing, sea-swimming, wellness and bootcamp sessions, and knitting workshops led by Edel McBride. The festival is an exciting blend of mythology talks, art exhibitions, soil science workshops, and poetry readings.

Booking and Accommodation

For those eager to attend, all events can be booked via the festival's official website. The platform also offers comprehensive information about accommodation and travel, making it a one-stop solution for visitors.

Joan Crawford, Fáilte Ireland's manager for the Wild Atlantic Way, has expressed her excitement about the festival's growth and the diverse talent it showcases. The event serves as a testament to Donegal's vibrant culture and the indomitable spirit of the Wild Women of Ireland.

Musical Extravaganza

Adding to the celebration are performances from acclaimed bands such as Dea Matrona, Systir, and The Henry Girls. Systir, in particular, will be performing on Sunday night at 9pm at Bundoran's Kicking Donkey, promising a musical experience that aligns perfectly with the festival's energetic atmosphere.