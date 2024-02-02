Bundoran Celebrates Women with Feile na mBan Festival on St Brigid's Day Weekend

The quaint seaside town of Bundoran prepares to host the second annual Feile na mBan festival, a vibrant celebration of women's contributions across a broad spectrum of fields, from February 2-6. The St Brigid's Day February Bank Holiday weekend promises to be a pulsating blend of arts, music, history, and activism, with a generous dash of wellness and adventure.

A Tapestry of Talent and Themes

A plethora of activities awaits attendees, each meticulously curated to honor and encourage the powerful voices and talents of women. The festival's highlight is a performance by the all-female band Systir at the Kicking Donkey on Sunday night. Eager participants can engage in diverse experiences such as surfing, sea-swimming, wellness and bootcamp sessions, knitting workshops, mythology discussions, art exhibitions, soil science, and poetry readings.

Luminaries Lend Their Voices

Esteemed figures from a variety of fields lend their voices to the festival's narrative. Renowned activist Ailbhe Smyth and eminent historian Sonja Tiernan will captivate audiences with their insightful talks. Additionally, a special screening of Emma O'Grady's documentary 'Mad, Bad and Dangerous' will illuminate the contributions of Bernadette McAliskey and Lelia Doolin.

The Festival's Growing Footprint

Fáilte Ireland's Joan Crawford expressed her excitement over the festival's growth and the diversity of talent it offers. The festival's lineup also includes performances from Dea Matrona and The Henry Girls, showcasing the rich tapestry of talent the event draws. All events are bookable via the festival's website, which also provides information on accommodation and travel.