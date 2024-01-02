Bullgod Claps Back at Shatta Wale’s Call for Media Ban, Criticizes Samini Over Black Sherif Controversy

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known to the world as Bullgod, has taken center stage in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, fiercely responding to dancehall artist Shatta Wale’s call to ostracize him and others from the media. Shatta Wale’s statement was a sweeping indictment of eight individuals, Bullgod among them, accusing them of stymieing the industry’s progress.

Unflinching Response

As the controversy took flight, Bullgod, in an audacious Facebook post, rebuked Shatta Wale’s plea. He asserted his unflagging media presence, boldly stating that his voice would reverberate on radio frequencies and his visage grace the television screens more than Shatta Wale’s music and videos. He further taunted the dancehall artist by declaring that he would continue to be a subject of discussion on Shatta’s phone and the internet, likening his omnipresence to a course Shatta Wale was compelled to study.

Public Reactions and More Controversies

The public was quick to catch wind of the situation, sparking discussions that hinted at Shatta Wale’s potential descent into irrelevance if he continued to instigate feuds. In a separate but related controversy, Bullgod also took aim at Samini, criticizing him for failing to shield Black Sherif from the negative press generated by Nigerian bloggers. They had twisted the young Ghanaian artist’s comments for their political gain, even threatening a blacklist.

Implications for the Entertainment Scene

Bullgod’s resolute stance signifies his intention to remain a towering figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, undeterred by Shatta Wale’s disapproval. It is a testament to the power of media figures in shaping the industry’s narrative and direction. While the controversy has stirred up the entertainment scene, it has also underscored the importance of unity and mutual support, particularly in the face of external criticism and manipulation.