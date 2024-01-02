Buffalo Bills’ Victory Song ‘Shout’ Mysteriously Vanishes from Spotify

On any given Sunday at Highmark Stadium, one can hear the triumphant chorus of ‘Shout,’ echoing through the stands, uniting Buffalo Bills fans in celebration. However, the beloved anthem, a cover of the Isley Brothers’ hit, recorded by Scott Kemper in 1987, has suddenly vanished from Spotify, leaving fans in a state of confusion and disappointment.

The Cultural Significance of ‘Shout’

Cemented in the culture of the Buffalo Bills for decades, ‘Shout’ is more than just a song for the fans. It’s a rallying cry, a symbol of victory, and a shared language that bridges generations of Bills enthusiasts. Its significance was highlighted in 1993 when the front office contemplated dropping the rights to the song. The decision was met with significant backlash from fans, leading to a swift reversal.

The Mysterious Disappearance

With the digital age, ‘Shout’ found a new home in the NFL Fan Chants album on Spotify. However, an attempt to play the song currently yields a message indicating its unavailability. The cause for the sudden removal of the song remains unknown, and it is unclear whether it will make a return to the popular streaming platform.

Alternative Access to ‘Shout’

While the disappearance of ‘Shout’ from Spotify has certainly caused an inconvenience for fans, particularly those who rely on the platform for their pregame music, it is not entirely inaccessible. A remixed version of the anthem remains available for purchase on platforms such as iTunes and Amazon Music. Fans can also keep the tradition alive by playing the song via YouTube.