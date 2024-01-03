Budget Constraints Reshape Menu at Kerala School Kalolsavam

The 62nd edition of the renowned Kerala School Kalolsavam, a cornerstone in the cultural landscape of Kerala, is set to undergo a gastronomical change. Financial constraints have necessitated a revision in the festival’s menu, with the event’s celebrated main chef, Pazhayidom Mohanan Nampoothiri, announcing that only traditional Kerala sadya and government-listed dishes will be served, leaving out his signature flavored payasams.

Budget Constraints and Culinary Compromises

The culinary maestro, who had once left his role over a dispute regarding a non-vegetarian menu, has reconciled to continue his services, albeit at a reduced charge for the sadya compared to his usual rates. This gastronomic adjustment, brought on by financial limitations, is a significant departure from the festival’s past editions, where Pazhayidom’s delectable desserts were a highlight for attendees.

Food Committee’s Confidential Budget

The food committee, in an attempt to manage the budget crisis, has decided to keep their financial plans confidential. The team anticipates a smaller turnout compared to last year’s event in Kozhikode. Despite these financial challenges, the committee assures that there will be no reduction in the variety of food served, with different types of payasam still featuring prominently during lunchtime.

Anticipated Turnout and Festival Highlights

Pazhayidom, while expecting a lesser crowd in South Kerala compared to the enthusiasm seen in North Kerala, is resolute and prepared to serve all attendees. The festival will kick off with a traditional milk boiling ceremony, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. The aim is to serve thousands of people daily for meals throughout the event, maintaining the festival’s reputation as a confluence of art, culture, and gastronomy.