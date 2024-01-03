Budapest Circus Festival: A Global Celebration of Circus Arts

The bustling city of Budapest is set to host the 15th Budapest Circus Festival from January 10-15, bringing together approximately 100 artists from across the globe. This festival, recognized as one of the most prestigious in circus arts, will be held at the Capital Circus of Budapest and Vajdahunyad Castle, making the city a grand stage for performers and spectators alike.

Unveiling a Spectacular Array

The festival is divided into four vibrant shows known as the Red, Green, and White Shows, each promising a unique blend of enchanting performances. The festival curtain will be raised with a mesmerizing performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ by the Baross Imre Circus School at the Hippodrome, setting the tone for the mesmerizing acts to follow. Adding to the festival’s allure, the Group Tightrope Walkers Antik is slated to perform their breathtaking wire tricks, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A Meeting Point for Circus Culture

But the festival is not just about performances. It will also host a scientific conference addressing issues such as animal welfare, the cultural recognition of circus arts, and the mobility of circus performers. These discussions aim to shed light on the challenges and opportunities in the circus industry, lending a voice to the often overlooked aspects of circus life.

Exhibition of Circus Heritage

Adding to the festival’s rich tapestry is an exhibition showcasing a collection of Hungarian circus relics, as well as international circus heritage. This marks the first time such a collection is being brought together, representing a significant milestone in preserving and celebrating the legacy of circus arts.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony, where performances will be evaluated by international and Hungarian juries. Awards will be distributed in various categories, marking the culmination of this grand celebration of circus arts. With its diverse range of attractions, the 15th Budapest Circus Festival promises to be a remarkable spectacle, a testament to the enduring appeal and magic of the circus.