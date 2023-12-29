en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bubblegum: A Telugu Film Exploring Love Beyond Clichés

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Bubblegum: A Telugu Film Exploring Love Beyond Clichés

The Telugu film Bubblegum, directed by Ravikanth Perepu, is a noteworthy exploration into the intricacy of young urban love, a tale that transcends the often superficial narratives of romance. Set in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, the film paints a vivid picture of two individuals, Adi and Jhanvi, from vastly different socio-economic backgrounds, and their intertwined destinies.

Contrasting Lives: Adi and Jhanvi

Adi, portrayed by debutant Roshan Kanakala, is a DJ hailing from a lower middle-class family in the Old City. His dreams are lofty, striving for an opportunity to perform at Tomorrowland. Juxtaposed against Adi’s humble existence is Jhanvi, enacted by Maanasa Chaudhary. Jhanvi, a girl from an affluent family, leads a life colored by experiences of international travel and a vegan lifestyle.

Unconventional Romance

The film subverts expectations of a traditional male-centric romance right from the beginning, with the opening scene featuring Adi’s shirtless rage on a flyover. What follows is not a simple love story, but an exploration of how their worlds collide, their struggle to bridge underlying class differences, aspirations, insecurities, and the central question: is love enough to bridge gaps?

Strengths and Shortcomings

The narrative pulsates with a giddy exuberance, owed in part to Sricharan Pakala’s stellar soundtrack. Adding to this are the vibrant visuals courtesy of Suresh Ragutu’s cinematography, which beautifully complements the film’s romantic elements. The film also presents a dash of humor and a positive portrayal of father-son relationships, adding depth to the story.

However, Bubblegum is not without its flaws. There are moments of overdramatization and repetitive conflicts that might test the audience’s patience. Despite these drawbacks, the film manages to retain its individuality, standing apart from typical romantic films. The stellar performances by Kanakala and Chaudhary lend a unique blend of confidence, vulnerability, privilege, and sensitivity to the narrative.

Arts & Entertainment India Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

