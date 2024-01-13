Bubble Planet Extends Stay in London: A World of Bubbles Awaits

Londoners will continue to explore a world of bubbles beyond their wildest dreams as Bubble Planet, an immersive interactive installation, has extended its stay in the capital city. The extraordinary exhibit, initially scheduled to depart soon, will now keep its doors open until May, offering more opportunities for visitors to lose themselves in the magic of bubble-based experiences.

From North America to London

Originally a hit in North America, Milan, and Brussels, Bubble Planet has proven equally enchanting to London audiences, making its home in Wembley. The installation is a sensory extravaganza that combines cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology with interactive elements and mirrored effects, providing a unique and mesmerising journey for every visitor.

A Kaleidoscope of Bubble Experiences

The installation houses 11 different rooms, each dedicated to a unique bubble theme. Among the highlights are a hot-air balloon simulation that transports visitors to lofty heights, and a groundbreaking VR experience that allows participants to view the world through the lens of a bubble. Another standout feature is a room filled to the brim with oversized balloons. However, these are not your ordinary party decorations. These bubbles defy the norm and engage all five senses, creating a multi-sensory experience like no other.

Tickets and Timings

The immersive bubble journey at Bubble Planet lasts approximately an hour, making it a perfect family outing or a whimsical escape from the everyday routine. Tickets are up for grabs until February 25, with prices ranging from £14 to £35, making the magical world of bubbles accessible to all.