en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

BTS’s Kim Taehyung Ignites Pre-order Frenzy for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
BTS’s Kim Taehyung Ignites Pre-order Frenzy for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Kim Taehyung, a member of the international music sensation BTS, has created a riveting impact on the fashion and music industry with his recent cover feature for Harper’s Bazaar Korea’s February edition. The overwhelming response from fans led to an unprecedented number of pre-orders, surpassing the stock available at Kyobo bookstore and presenting a significant challenge for the magazine’s main publishers.

Unprecedented Response

The fandom’s fervor for Taehyung’s cover led to a buying frenzy causing the magazine to top multiple e-commerce sites in South Korea and Japan, such as Ktown4U, Qoo10, Yes24, and Aladin. The anticipation, combined with the striking visuals of Taehyung, resulted in an extraordinary demand for the magazine, underscoring the immense influence of the BTS member.

Striking Visuals

Harper’s Bazaar Korea unveiled three cover images of Taehyung on January 10, 2024. These images depicted him in three distinct styles: a captivating monochrome image, a shot flaunting an exposed torso, and a regal ‘elf’ look with a white outfit complemented by a long purple and silver mane. The magazine had previously teased fans with hints about the cover star’s identity. The clues, including a distinctive bracelet and CELINE hashtags, led fans to correctly deduce it was indeed Taehyung.

Cover Vote and Recent Collaboration

The magazine has decided to let fans vote for their favorite cover image. The image with the highest votes will be published in the February edition of Harper’s Bazaar Korea. The voting is open until January 15, 2024. In addition to this, Taehyung recently collaborated with American artist UMI on a single titled ‘wherever u r’. The track has garnered significant attention, charting in the Top 5 on the Billboard chart for the week of January 6 to 12, 2024. This achievement further consolidates Taehyung’s position as a global music and style icon.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
In a bold move, Level Infinite, the creators of PUBG Mobile Lite, is taking a firm stance against the use of mods and hacks in their game. The company has outlined several critical reasons why players should steer clear of these unauthorized software. This initiative not only aims to protect the game’s integrity but also
Level Infinite Enforces Strict Anti-Cheating Measures in PUBG Mobile Lite
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
9 mins ago
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
'A Nashville Wish': A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Music and Dreams Set to Charm Audiences
14 mins ago
'A Nashville Wish': A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Music and Dreams Set to Charm Audiences
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
5 mins ago
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
HBO Cancels 'Gentleman Jack' After Two Seasons, No Season 3
8 mins ago
HBO Cancels 'Gentleman Jack' After Two Seasons, No Season 3
Brief Intrigue at Robi and Maiqui Pineda's Star-Studded Wedding
9 mins ago
Brief Intrigue at Robi and Maiqui Pineda's Star-Studded Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
2 mins
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Concedes Unfairness in UK's Child Benefit System
Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State's Development
2 mins
Punjab Government Engages Youth in the State's Development
Fork Video Goes Viral on Social Media: A Harmless Trend or a Health Risk?
2 mins
Fork Video Goes Viral on Social Media: A Harmless Trend or a Health Risk?
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
4 mins
Clippers Triumph Over Raptors: A Display of NBA Talent and Team Dynamics
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
4 mins
Derek Jeter: A Lifelong Fan Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
5 mins
Jim Ratcliffe's Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
6 mins
Controversial Fence Gets Green Light From West Craven Council
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
7 mins
Victor Osimhen Open to Chelsea Move, Tottenham Hotspur Eyes New Signings
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
7 mins
Northern Iowa Triumphs over Illinois-Chicago in a Thrilling Basketball Showdown
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app