BTS’s Kim Taehyung Ignites Pre-order Frenzy for Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Kim Taehyung, a member of the international music sensation BTS, has created a riveting impact on the fashion and music industry with his recent cover feature for Harper’s Bazaar Korea’s February edition. The overwhelming response from fans led to an unprecedented number of pre-orders, surpassing the stock available at Kyobo bookstore and presenting a significant challenge for the magazine’s main publishers.

Unprecedented Response

The fandom’s fervor for Taehyung’s cover led to a buying frenzy causing the magazine to top multiple e-commerce sites in South Korea and Japan, such as Ktown4U, Qoo10, Yes24, and Aladin. The anticipation, combined with the striking visuals of Taehyung, resulted in an extraordinary demand for the magazine, underscoring the immense influence of the BTS member.

Striking Visuals

Harper’s Bazaar Korea unveiled three cover images of Taehyung on January 10, 2024. These images depicted him in three distinct styles: a captivating monochrome image, a shot flaunting an exposed torso, and a regal ‘elf’ look with a white outfit complemented by a long purple and silver mane. The magazine had previously teased fans with hints about the cover star’s identity. The clues, including a distinctive bracelet and CELINE hashtags, led fans to correctly deduce it was indeed Taehyung.

Cover Vote and Recent Collaboration

The magazine has decided to let fans vote for their favorite cover image. The image with the highest votes will be published in the February edition of Harper’s Bazaar Korea. The voting is open until January 15, 2024. In addition to this, Taehyung recently collaborated with American artist UMI on a single titled ‘wherever u r’. The track has garnered significant attention, charting in the Top 5 on the Billboard chart for the week of January 6 to 12, 2024. This achievement further consolidates Taehyung’s position as a global music and style icon.