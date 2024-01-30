Bryce Dallas Howard Unveils 'Argylle' and Discusses Her Diva Cat Co-Star on Jimmy Fallon

Acclaimed actress Bryce Dallas Howard painted an unforgettable image on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in a vibrant red pencil dress coupled with orange pumps, a sartorial choice made by her esteemed publicist. Adding to the winter ensemble, a statement red winter coat, she was ready to brave the cold weather with style and panache.

Unveiling 'Argylle'

In the course of the show, Howard shed light on her new movie, 'Argylle,' a high-octane action comedy steered by the visionary director Matthew Vaughn. 'Argylle' comes with a hefty $200M budget and is slated to hit US and UK theaters soon. Howard's character in the film is Elly Conway, an enigmatic cat lady and introverted spy novelist.

A Tale of Diva Cats

Adding a humorous touch to her conversation, Howard shared an intriguing anecdote about her feline co-star. She opined that cats often don't receive the understanding they deserve, humorously dubbing them as 'divas.' The cat in question, named Chip, is a Scottish Fold, lovingly owned by the director and supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

'Argylle': A constellation of Stars

'Argylle' also boasts a stellar cast that includes the likes of Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell, among others, adding to its much-anticipated release. Earlier the same day, Howard experienced a delightful surprise encounter with Emma Stone, her co-star from 'The Help,' as both were recording segments for 'Good Morning America.'

The two shared a heartwarming reunion backstage, reminding fans of their on-screen camaraderie. Beyond her acting prowess, Howard is also recognized for her directorial skills, evidenced by her recent work on an episode of the upcoming 'Star Wars Skeleton Crew' series.