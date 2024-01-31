Bryce Dallas Howard Shines in 'Argylle' Promotions; New Jurassic World Film in the Pipeline

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard, best known for her roles in the Jurassic Park franchise, has made waves during her recent promotional tour in New York City for her new spy comedy film, 'Argylle'. Sporting a form-fitting, bright green skirt featuring a daring slit up the back, Howard's toned legs and pert bottom were on full display. This bold display of her physique was an unexpected move for Howard, who is not typically known for showcasing her curves publicly.

Argylle: A Delicate Blend of Espionage and Comedy

In 'Argylle', Howard portrays Elly Conway, a reclusive author whose espionage novels about a secret agent begin to eerily mirror real-life spy operations. The film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, is set to open on a Friday and is being billed as the ultimate date movie. The director has consciously toned down the violence, making it suitable for couples to enjoy together. Howard is joined by an impressive cast that includes Henry Cavill and pop star Dua Lipa.

Vaughn's Vision: A Ray of Sunshine in a Dark World

Matthew Vaughn expressed his hopes that 'Argylle' would serve as a 'ray of sunshine in a very dark world'. This is a refreshing take in a film industry often dominated by dark, gritty narratives. The film's unique blend of comedy and espionage, along with its strong cast, are expected to draw significant audiences.

Jurassic World: A Fresh Chapter on the Horizon

Meanwhile, the Jurassic World franchise continues to evolve. Universal Pictures recently announced the development of a new Jurassic World film, targeting a 2025 release. The screenplay is being penned by David Koepp, with Frank Marshall as the producer and Steven Spielberg serving as the executive producer. The new installment is expected to introduce a fresh storyline, potentially moving away from the characters played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, as well as the original Jurassic Park cast.