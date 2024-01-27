Bryce Dallas Howard: Personal Style, Memorable Purchases and 'Argylle'

Bryce Dallas Howard, renowned for her portrayal of Elly Conway in the film 'Argylle,' has opened up about her personal style, favorite purchases, and cherished locations in a riveting interview. Known for her distinctive fashion sensibilities, Howard has a penchant for warm layers, opting for battery-powered quilted vests by Ororo to keep her comfortable in colder climes.

Howard's Love for Lambswool and New Zealand

Howard also expressed her fondness for lambswool blankets, with a particular affinity for those from Avoca. The actor cherishes the emotional bond she shares with New Zealand, a place that holds a special place in her heart. Speaking about her keepsakes from her work, Howard revealed owning a walking stick gifted by Joaquin Phoenix and Post-it note art made by Dave Filoni.

Admiration for Hilma af Klint and Bruce Weber

During the interview, Howard mentioned reading a biography of Hilma af Klint, the pioneer of abstract art. She also voiced her admiration for the distinct style of her friends from New York University and famed photographer Bruce Weber. Speaking about 'Argylle,' Howard lauded Claudia Schiffer's styling for the film, emphasizing the significant role fashion plays in the narrative.

Gifts, Beauty Staples, and Music

Howard also discussed the thoughtful gifts she has given and received, her indispensable beauty staples, and her musical tastes. She keeps her kitchen stocked with protein drinks, spring water, and a variety of cheeses, and in her leisure time, she enjoys perusing real estate listings on Trulia. Always eager to learn more, Howard has taken up an oil painting course and is considering enrolling in a writing program at Harvard.

The Ritual of Dancing and Love for Chocolate

The actor also mentioned her unique ritual of dancing alone to get into character – a practice that has served her well in her career. A fan of DIY beauty treatments, Howard loves DIY eyelash extensions. She also has a sweet tooth, with her favorite indulgence being Tony's Chocolonely dark chocolate.