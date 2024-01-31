Bryce Dallas Howard Dazzles NYC, Promotes 'Argylle' as New 'Jurassic World' Film Brews

Stepping out of her comfort zone and into the limelight, Bryce Dallas Howard, acclaimed for her role in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, has been turning heads in New York City. The actress was seen in a vibrant green ensemble, highlighting her toned physique during the promotional tour for her latest endeavor, 'Argylle'. This marks a rare occasion where Howard publicly flaunts her figure, deviating from her usually reserved public persona.

'Argylle': A Valentine's Day Treat

The promotional tour had Howard making appearances at ABC Studios and Sirius XM, where she discussed 'Argylle', a spy comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn has high aspirations for his film, aiming it to be a perfect cinematic experience for couples, with the release date strategically scheduled around Valentine's Day.

Universal Pictures: Ushering a 'New Jurassic Era'

While Bryce Dallas Howard is busy promoting her new comedy, Universal Pictures is making waves in the cinematic world. The studio is said to be developing a new 'Jurassic World' film, hinting at starting a 'new Jurassic era'. This new installment will be a departure from the past, as it might not feature characters from previous movies. David Koepp, the original 'Jurassic Park' writer, is slated to script the new film, with a release planned for 2025.

Bryce Dallas Howard: A Director's Perspective

Amidst her busy schedule, Howard also shared insights about her experiences watching her own movies, her budding passion for directing, and an upbringing that shielded her from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Her journey reflects a balancing act of maintaining her personal space while navigating a career in an industry known for its public scrutiny.