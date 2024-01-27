Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel: Two Decades of Shared Passions and Privacy

Renowned actress Bryce Dallas Howard and actor Seth Gabel have been together for over two decades, and their bond seems to be stronger than ever. Known for her roles in 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Help', Howard met Gabel, known for his work in 'Sex and the City' and 'American Horror Story', at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. This was the start of their journey together in 2001, leading to their marriage in 2006.

A 22-Year-Long Bond

On February 22, 2023, the couple celebrated their 22nd anniversary. Howard took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to her husband. She reminisced about the early days of their relationship, where they would often enjoy watching cooking shows like 'Nigella Bites'. Their shared love for art has indeed played a significant role in their relationship.

A Family Away from the Spotlight

The couple has two children, Theodore Norman and Beatrice Jean. Despite their high-profile careers, Howard and Gabel have always made a conscious effort to give their children a low-key upbringing. This parenting approach mirrors how Howard herself was raised by her father, famous filmmaker Ron Howard. Privacy has been a significant part of their lives, and it's this element that has kept their family unscathed from the often invasive Hollywood spotlight.

Home Sweet Home

Moving away from the hustle of Hollywood, Howard and Gabel have recently located to Los Angeles. Their new home is a reflection of their personalities and love for films and different destinations. One can see traces of Amsterdam and the mystical forest from 'My Neighbor Totoro' in their home decor. A unique aspect of their home is their shared fondness for both 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek'. Elements from these iconic franchises can be seen incorporated into their space, making it a true testament of their shared passions.