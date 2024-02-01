Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O'Hara on 'Argylle' and Shaping the Film Industry

Acclaimed actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O'Hara have opened up about their latest venture, the spy thriller 'Argylle.' With an intent to redefine the action movie genre, they have integrated elements of satire, creating a cinematic experience designed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

'Argylle': A New Spin on Action Thrillers

Howard and O'Hara have chosen to keep certain plot details shrouded in secrecy. Their aim is to ensure that the audience is actively engaged, experiencing the story as it unfolds, rather than anticipating what's to come. This adds an element of unpredictability and mystery that sets 'Argylle' apart from other films in its genre.

The Challenges of Dance Choreography

Both Howard and O'Hara found the film's dance choreography to be the most demanding aspect of their roles. Their characters' physical movements are central to the narrative, and perfecting these sequences required intense training and precision. Despite the challenges, the actors see this as an integral part of their characters' development and the overall storytelling.

Catherine O'Hara on 'Beetlejuice 2' and 'Schitt's Creek'

Outside of 'Argylle,' O'Hara shared insights into her upcoming work on 'Beetlejuice 2,' and revisited her creative process behind the distinct voice of her beloved character Moira Rose in 'Schitt's Creek.' This insight demonstrates the actor's commitment to her craft and her willingness to push boundaries in order to create memorable characters.

In their conversation, Howard and O'Hara's dedication to reinventing genre expectations and providing audiences with an interactive, enjoyable viewing experience is clear. Their approach to 'Argylle' promises a fresh and exciting take on the spy thriller genre, setting the stage for a film that's not to be missed.