Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O'Hara Discuss 'Argylle' and More

From the dynamic duo of Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O'Hara comes a new spy thriller, 'Argylle.' The two actresses recently opened up about their upcoming film, sharing insights into its unique approach and challenging sequences. 'Argylle' co-stars Sam Rockwell and Henry Cavill, and is a gripping narrative of a spy novelist who is thrust into a deadly international conspiracy.

A Unique Approach to the Action Genre

In 'Argylle,' the conventional action genre is ingeniously turned on its head. The film deliberately delays reveals, hooking the audience and making them a part of this roller-coaster ride. This approach, coupled with the infusion of humor and satire, promises an experience that is as engaging as it is unique. However, despite the stellar performances and innovative storytelling technique, 'Argylle' has faced criticism for its uneven writing and extended running time.

Dancing Through Difficulties

Both Howard and O'Hara admitted that the most challenging sequences in 'Argylle' were not the high-octane action scenes but the intricately choreographed dance sequences. These moments required precision, coordination, and a rhythm that added another layer of complexity to their roles.

Catherine O'Hara on 'Beetlejuice 2' and 'Schitt's Creek'

In a separate discussion, Catherine O'Hara gave a tantalizing glimpse into her involvement in 'Beetlejuice 2.' However, she skillfully sidestepped giving away any specific details, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more information. O'Hara also delved into the creative process behind the distinctive voice of Moira Rose, her character in the beloved television series 'Schitt's Creek.' This added insight into the seasoned actress's craft further illustrates her dedication and talent.