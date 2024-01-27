Bryan Cranston Unveils Secrets to Long-lasting Marriage, Announces Career Hiatus, and Dives into New Villainous Role

Renowned actor Bryan Cranston, globally celebrated for his role in 'Breaking Bad,' recently opened up on the secrets to sustaining a successful long-term marriage. At the London premiere of his latest film, 'Argylle,' Cranston, candidly shared his thoughts on marital bliss and the key characteristics to seek in a life partner during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Cranston's Recipe for Marital Success

He emphasized that choosing the right person for marriage is paramount. However, it's not about having all interests in common, but rather aligning on five core attributes. Cranston and his wife, fellow actress Robin Dearden, have been a testament to this principle. The couple, who first crossed paths on the set of the 1980s TV series 'Airwolf,' have been married since 1989 and are parents to a 30-year-old daughter, Taylor.

A Year Off the Spotlight

Furthermore, Cranston revealed his plans to take a hiatus from acting in 2026. His intention is to dedicate this year to enriching life experiences and spending quality time with his wife. This decision underscores Cranston's belief in the importance of balancing professional pursuits with personal life.

'Argylle': A New Villainous Role

Currently, Cranston is immersed in promoting 'Argylle,' a spy thriller where he dons the role of the villain, Ritter. The star-studded cast features names like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson. Cranston expressed his delight in portraying a villain and lauded the film's director, Matthew Vaughn, for his bold and audacious approach to filmmaking.

'Argylle' weaves the tale of Elly Conway, an author played by Bryce Dallas Howard, who finds herself entangled in a real-life espionage adventure with a spy, portrayed by Sam Rockwell. The film is slated to hit the theaters on February 2.