Bryan Cranston Reveals a Near-Fatal Incident on 'Malcolm in the Middle'

In an intriguing revelation on The Graham Norton Show, acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston brought to light a perilous experience from his stint on the popular sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle.' Cranston, best known for his role as Hal, narrated a scene from the show's second season that almost turned fatal.

Dangerous Dalliance with Blue Paint

Cranston recalled a sequence where his character slipped into a state of depression and took to painting. This narrative twist led to his character being completely engulfed in blue paint, from head to toe. What seemed like an innocent plot point soon took a dangerous turn. The paint clogged all his pores, causing Cranston's body to start shutting down due to an inability to regulate heat.

Crew Intervention Saves the Day

The situation escalated to a point where the crew had to step in. Swift action was taken to get Cranston into a shower to wash off the paint, thereby preventing a potential catastrophe. Cranston's anecdote highlights the unforeseen risks that actors sometimes face while diving into their roles.

Debunking the Goldfinger Urban Legend

The discussion on the show also veered towards the debunked urban legend about actress Shirley Eaton. Eaton, who portrayed Jill Masterson in the James Bond movie 'Goldfinger,' was rumored to have died from asphyxiation due to being entirely painted in gold. However, this is untrue as Eaton is still alive. The conversation served to underline the potential risks associated with full-body paint jobs in the entertainment industry. Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniel Kaluuya, Cranston's co-stars in the upcoming movie 'Argylle,' also chimed in, contributing to this enlightening discussion.