Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi Shine in ‘Darby and Joan’ Filmed Across the Australian Outback

Award-winning Australian actor, Bryan Brown, known globally for his role in the film Cocktail with Tom Cruise, is now capturing hearts in the television series Darby and Joan. Premiering on Acorn TV on August 8, 2022, the series has amassed a substantial following, thanks to its intriguing narrative and engaging character portrayals.

Unlikely Duo in an Unconventional Journey

The series revolves around two contrasting characters, Jack Darby and Joan Kirkhope, played by Brown and Emmy-winner Greta Scacchi, respectively. The duo embarks on a road trip across the Australian outback, solving mysteries along the way. The dynamic between Jack, a retired police officer, and Joan, an English nurse coping with widowhood, forms the crux of the series. The nuanced interplay between the characters, marked by lighthearted rivalries, significantly contributes to the show’s appeal.

Australian Outback as the Third Protagonist

The series isn’t just about the characters. The setting, the vast and picturesque Australian landscape, plays a pivotal role in the narrative. Filming locations such as Cairns, Mount Isa, North Stradbroke Island, Redland City, and Scenic Rim, offer a visually stunning backdrop, while subtly driving character development and relationship dynamics. The show’s portrayal of the Australian landscape has been lauded for its authenticity and visual appeal.

Boosting Local Economy

While the series has been a hit with viewers, it has also been a boon to the local economy. Filming Darby and Joan in Queensland has resulted in an estimated economic uplift of $6.6 million and created approximately 95 jobs. The show’s success, therefore, extends beyond the realm of entertainment, contributing significantly to Queensland’s economic resurgence.