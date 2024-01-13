Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024

Brustro, a prominent player in the realm of art supplies, is poised to make a significant splash at Paperworld 2024 with the unveiling of three groundbreaking products designed to elevate the artistic journey. The event is slated for January 18th to 20th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Revolutionizing Art with Innovative Products

Day one of the event will see the revelation of Brustro’s novel range of eco-friendly Washi Tapes. Acclaimed for their user-friendliness and adaptability, these tapes are expected to inspire creativity among artists. The second day will be marked by the release of a 36-piece set of Pastel Tone Colour Pencils. These offer a broad palette of soft hues and are unmatched in quality. The grand finale on the third day will feature the debut of a 24-piece set of Oil Pastels in Pastel Tones. These pastels are noteworthy for their water-resistant property and the elimination of the need for fixing, a characteristic reminiscent of oil paintings.

Empowering Artists, Enriching Lives

Pankaj and Shilpa Maskara, the visionaries behind Brustro, speak passionately about their mission to empower artists. They assert the significance of art as a medium for inspiration, expression, and connection. As such, these new product launches are seen not just as a business move, but as a contribution to the artistic community.

An Unforgettable Experience at Paperworld 2024

Those attending Paperworld 2024 can anticipate being among the first to explore these exclusive product launches. The event will also provide the opportunity to interact with experts, witness live demonstrations, and avail themselves of special deals. For further details, attendees and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Brustro website.