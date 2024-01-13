en English
Arts & Entertainment

Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024

Art supply giant, Brustro, is readying for an extraordinary showcase at Paperworld 2024. With a series of innovative product launches scheduled from January 18th to 20th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, the company is promising to make waves in the creative industry.

Day One: The Unveiling of Brustro Washi Tapes

The event kickstarts with the launch of Brustro Washi Tapes. These eco-friendly, easily tearable, and repositionable tapes do not leave a residue, making them an ideal companion for a range of creative exploits. The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in this product, providing artists with a guilt-free medium for their artistry.

Day Two: The Launch of the 36-Piece Brustro Pastel Tone Colour Pencil Set

The second day will witness the introduction of the 36-piece Brustro Pastel Tone Colour Pencil Set. This set offers artists and enthusiasts alike a spectrum of muted hues, further broadening the company’s extensive range of art supplies. The set promises to inspire and elevate creative projects, reaffirming Brustro’s dedication to empowering artists around the globe.

Day Three: Premiere of the 24-Piece Brustro Oil Pastels Pastel Tones Set

The grand finale on the third day will feature the premiere of the 24-piece Brustro Oil Pastels Pastel Tones Set. These water-resistant, solvent-soluble oil pastels do not require fixing and are free from heavy metals, marking yet another stride in Brustro’s journey towards eco-friendly art supplies.

Founders Pankaj Maskara and Shilpa Maskara shared their passion and the creative inspiration behind these launches, reiterating their commitment to empowering artists. Attendees of Paperworld 2024 can look forward to engaging with industry experts, witnessing live demonstrations, and availing exclusive offers.

Arts & Entertainment India Innovations
