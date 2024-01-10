en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium

Bruno Mars, the American pop sensation, is set to deliver his most enormous performance in Singapore at the National Stadium on April 5, 2024. This event marks a significant escalation in terms of scale, following his previous performances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 and 2014.

Presale Tickets and Tour Details

Presale tickets will become available from January 19, with general sales commencing on January 20. However, the pricing details have not yet been released. Mars launched his 2024 concert dates with a high-energy show in Macau on January 6, and his itinerary includes Tokyo, Bangkok, South Korea, the Philippines, and Las Vegas, maintaining his tour until June.

National Stadium’s Star-Studded Lineup

The National Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of 55,000, is set to host an array of distinguished artists this year. The roster includes Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift, whose tickets have already reached the sold-out status.

Bruno Mars: The Multi-Faceted Artist

Bruno Mars is a critically acclaimed artist, celebrated for his chart-topping hits like ‘Just The Way You Are,’ ‘The Lazy Song,’ and ‘Locked Out Of Heaven.’ His remarkable talents have earned him 15 Grammy Awards and international recognition for his songwriting and production work for other renowned artists.

Tickets for the Bruno Mars concert in Singapore will be sold through Ticketmaster’s website and hotline, with a special pre-sale opportunity available via Live Nation. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of ticket prices, heightening the anticipation for this colossal event.

Arts & Entertainment Music Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

