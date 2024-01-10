en English
Bruno Mars Gears Up for Bangkok Concert Following Ed Sheeran and Coldplay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Grammy-winning artist, Bruno Mars, is gearing up to captivate audiences at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on March 30, 2023. This anticipated performance follows hot on the heels of concerts by Ed Sheeran and Coldplay in February, marking a triumphant return to the live music scene in the city.

Chart-Topping Success

With over 200 million singles sold worldwide, Mars’ impressive sales records are testament to his musical prowess. His track record boasts an array of accolades, including 14 Grammy Awards and a history of success with albums like ’24K Magic’. The album remained in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for 44 weeks, demonstrating Mars’ consistent ability to churn out hit after hit.

Triumph with Silk Sonic

As one half of the duo Silk Sonic, alongside Anderson Paak, Mars achieved significant recognition at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Their hit single ‘Leave The Door Open’ not only won in four major categories but also earned multi-platinum status, cementing their place in the music industry.

Unrelenting Popularity

Mars’ popularity is unwavering, with his first hit ‘Just The Way You Are’ still resonating deeply with fans worldwide. His songwriting and producing skills have led to numerous No.1 hits, placing him among the male artists with the most Hot 100 No.1s this decade. In addition to his solo work, his collaborations with artists like Cardi B on ‘Finesse’ have also achieved multi-platinum certifications.

As fans eagerly anticipate the Bangkok concert, ticket sales will commence with a pre-sale on January 25, followed by general sales on January 26 through Thai Ticket Major. This performance marks Bruno Mars’ second appearance in Bangkok in six years, promising to deliver a memorable experience with classic hits and potentially, a Silk Sonic performance.

Arts & Entertainment Music Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

