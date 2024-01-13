Bruno Mars Expresses Love for Anime Through ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

In a recent public display of admiration for the widely-acclaimed anime series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, multi-award-winning music artist Bruno Mars took to social media to share his immersion in the series’ manga. The photo, taken during his time in Japan, depicted Mars engrossed in the manga, donned in a Pikachu hat and clasping a Hello Kitty plush, encapsulating his broader appreciation for Japanese anime culture.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: A Global Anime Phenomenon

Since its debut in 2018, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has captivated audiences with its masterful blend of supernatural elements and the thrilling journey of young sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech. Its popularity has soared with both manga and anime adaptation, demonstrating the immense appeal of the series. The conclusion of the second season in 2023 has left fans eagerly awaiting the third season, which Studio MAPPA confirmed would adapt the suspenseful Culling Game Arc.

Anime’s Growing Influence: From Bruno Mars to Big Sean

Bruno Mars’ affection for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ serves as a testament to the expanding global influence of anime. The artist’s social media post not only sparked excitement among the anime community but also revealed a shared fandom with American rapper Big Sean. This global engagement with anime extends beyond the realms of entertainment as evidenced by the comparison drawn between a NASA post and the opening song of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season.

Anticipation for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s’ Future

While there are no set expectations for a 2024 release, the detailed animation and storytelling that ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is renowned for have fans optimistically anticipating the third season. The introduction of character Yuta Okkotsu in the upcoming season is expected to contribute to the continued success of the series. Meanwhile, Bruno Mars continues to embrace Japanese culture, with a Hello Kitty x Bruno Pop-up shop scheduled to occur in Shibuya Miyashita Park during his tour.