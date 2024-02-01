Bruna Papandrea Honored with AACTA Byron Kennedy Award 2024

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced Bruna Papandrea as the recipient of the prestigious AACTA Byron Kennedy Award for 2024. The award ceremony, set to take place on February 10, 2024, at HOTA on the Gold Coast, will honor Papandrea's significant contributions to the screen industry. The noted producer and CEO of Made Up Stories, Papandrea's body of work includes award-winning HBO series, Big Little Lies, and an array of acclaimed projects across several streaming platforms.

AACTA Byron Kennedy Award 2024

Established in 1984, the Byron Kennedy Award is named after distinguished filmmaker Byron Kennedy. The award, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize, is presented by a jury to individuals or organizations that epitomize innovation, vision, and excellence in the screen industry. This year, the accolade goes to Bruna Papandrea, who has carved out a successful career by amplifying diverse voices, particularly female-driven narratives both on and off-screen.

Papandrea's Significant Contributions

Papandrea's contributions extend beyond her role as a producer. She has significantly impacted the Australian economy through her extensive local production slate, which includes notable works like Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing, Pieces Of Her, Anatomy Of A Scandal, Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, and The Dry. Her commitment to storytelling aligns with the tradition of Australian cinema and television in producing provocative and entertaining content.

Legacy of Excellence

Expressing her honor and gratitude for the recognition, Papandrea acknowledged the inspiration she drew from filmmakers George Miller and Doug Mitchell, in addition to the legacy of Byron Kennedy. The award will be presented to her by Simon Baker at the ceremony, hosted by Rebel Wilson and presented by Foxtel Group. The event will be broadcast on Channel 10 and will also be available on BINGE and Foxtel On-Demand. Her contributions to the screen industry, combined with her dedication to diversity and powerful storytelling, make Papandrea a deserving recipient of the AACTA Byron Kennedy Award 2024.