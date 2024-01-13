en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen Embarks on a Cinematic Journey with ‘Nebraska’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Bruce Springsteen Embarks on a Cinematic Journey with ‘Nebraska’

The legendary American musician, Bruce Springsteen, is stepping into an unfamiliar terrain. Reports suggest that he is involved in a film project, focusing on the making of his classic 1982 album, ‘Nebraska.’ The news has been confirmed by entertainment blogger Roger Friedman of Showbiz 411, who claims to have gleaned the information from reliable sources.

Scott Cooper to Direct

In this cinematic venture, Scott Cooper, celebrated for his work on ‘Crazy Heart,’ is reportedly slated to don the director’s hat. Springsteen himself is expected to play a pivotal role, not in front of the camera, but as a consultant to the film. This intimate involvement of Springsteen guarantees an authentic portrayal of the circumstances surrounding the creation of ‘Nebraska.’

Possible Adaptation of Warren Zanes’ Book

As the project is still in its nascent stages, many aspects remain unconfirmed. One of the major speculations is regarding the screenplay. World of Reel reports that the script might be adapted from Warren Zanes’ book, ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.’ However, official confirmation of this is still awaited.

‘Nebraska’ – A Significant Milestone

‘Nebraska’ holds a special place in Springsteen’s illustrious music career. Known for its raw, stripped-back acoustic sound, it was initially intended as a series of solo demos for recording with the E Street Band. One of the notable tracks that were initially demoed but did not feature in the album was the iconic ‘Born in the U.S.A.’

In addition to this exciting film project, Springsteen is also gearing up for another stretch of his North American tour. The tour, scheduled to start in March, is expected to run through November, keeping the musician in the limelight for the most part of the year.

