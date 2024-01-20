Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Champion Equestrian Athletes with 'Victory in Versailles' Performance

In a harmonious blend of music and equestrian sports, renowned musician Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, strummed their support for Olympic and Paralympic equestrian athletes at the United States Equestrian Team Foundation's 'Victory in Versailles' benefit. The event resonated with the strumming of popular Springsteen anthems like 'Glory Days,' 'Tougher Than the Rest,' and 'Money (That's What I Want),' filling the air of Five Rings Farm in Wellington, Florida.

Music Meets Equestrian Sport

This sold-out benefit was not merely a philanthropic act for Springsteen and Scialfa. The couple's ties to the equestrian world span over two decades, cultivated through their daughter's involvement in the sport. Their daughter, Jessica Springsteen, is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal in Team Jumping at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which actually took place in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Supporting Dreams of Glory

Beyond the spotlight and applause, the 'Victory in Versailles' benefit carried a noble purpose. It aimed to financially assist the U.S. team to gear up for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games slated to unfold in the Gardens of the Palace of Versailles in Paris this July and August. The United States Equestrian Team Foundation expressed its heartfelt gratitude for the support that makes it possible for athletes to gallop towards their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.

Springsteen's Philanthropic Streak

The 'Victory in Versailles' benefit is another feather in Springsteen's philanthropic cap. The article also highlights the ongoing Light of Day Winterfest in Asbury Park and Red Bank, New Jersey. This event, where Springsteen often performs, aims to raise funds to combat Parkinson's disease. The Light of Day's main event featured Max Weinberg's Jukebox at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, adding to the melodic philanthropy that Springsteen champions.