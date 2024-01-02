Bruce Kulick Departs Grand Funk Railroad to Embark on New Creative Pursuits

Bruce Kulick, the revered guitarist and former member of the rock group Kiss, has announced his departure from Grand Funk Railroad, marking the end of a remarkable 23-year journey with the band. His final performance took place on December 14 in Marietta, Ohio, coinciding with his 70th birthday, a milestone that sparked introspection and a desire to reassess his future.

A New Chapter Unfolds

With the turn of a new decade in his life, Kulick is now eager to channel his energy into personal and creative pursuits, stepping away from the rigorous travel itinerary that comes with being part of a touring band. In an interview with UCR, he unveiled his anticipation for upcoming projects, hinting at the possibility of new solo music and a potential memoir.

A Legacy Etched in Rock

Kulick’s fans have continually recognized his contribution to Kiss, celebrating his era with the band. As he embarks on this new phase, Kulick aims to keep this legacy alive, focusing on his music and the stories that shaped his career. His decision to leave Grand Funk Railroad is not a retirement, but rather an opportunity to explore diverse creative outlets and collaborations.

The Path Ahead: Music, Memoirs, and More

Among the myriad of possibilities that beckon, Kulick is considering working more closely with his wife and potentially penning a book that celebrates his illustrious career. He also shared the challenges of crafting a memoir that would resonate with publishers without succumbing to the allure of sensationalism. Instead, he wishes to concentrate on positive storytelling and shedding light on the creative process behind music-making.

As he steps away from Grand Funk Railroad, Kulick remains integral to the transition, assisting in the onboarding of a new guitar player for the band. He expressed admiration for Don Brewer’s leadership of the band, underscoring his respect for the Grand Funk Railroad legacy. As Bruce Kulick turns this new leaf, the world of rock ‘n’ roll eagerly awaits the new rhythms of his journey.