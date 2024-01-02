en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Brother CS7000X and Singer Quantum Stylist 9960: Top Sewing Machines for Beginners and Upgraders

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Brother CS7000X and Singer Quantum Stylist 9960: Top Sewing Machines for Beginners and Upgraders

Emerging as the top choice for beginners in the world of sewing, the Brother CS7000X has claimed the spotlight. After rigorous testing and evaluation, this model has been deemed the best sewing machine for newbies, offering a balance of affordability, utility, and ease of use. The Brother CS7000X is not just a tool but a stepping stone to confidence and skill for those embarking on their sewing journey.

Unraveling the Brother CS7000X

The Brother CS7000X shines with its range of features, typically unseen at its price point. It is equipped with a variety of programmed stitches that cater to different sewing styles and projects. In addition, the sewing machine comes with several presser feet, a table extension, and a walking foot. These elements add value to the machine and provide beginners with a comprehensive set up to kickstart their creative journey.

Singer Quantum Stylist 9960: The Upgrade Option

On the higher end of the spectrum sits the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960, presented as a robust upgrade option. Sporting a stylish design and advanced features like an automatic thread cutter, this machine is priced higher than the Brother CS7000X. However, its value proposition remains strong for dedicated sewists who seek to elevate their craft.

Versatility in Sewing

Both the Brother CS7000X and the Singer Quantum Stylist 9960 prove their versatility, adeptly handling a variety of sewing tasks. From quilting to garment creation, these machines stand their ground, even when faced with heavier fabrics such as denim. Their capability underscores the potential of sewing as a hobby, not just a practical skill but a creative outlet that can bring immense satisfaction.

The Social Fabric of Sewing

Moreover, the world of sewing extends beyond individual craft. It fosters social connections, with online sewing communities serving as platforms for sharing, learning, and inspiration. In addition, engaging in such a hobby can have health benefits, contributing to mental well-being. For those new to sewing, the recommendation is clear: try out a machine in person before making a purchase to ensure it aligns with your comfort and skill level.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revving Up for 2024: Sim Racing's Exciting Road Ahead

By Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Unforgettable Moments

By BNN Correspondents

Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3 ...
@Gaming · 8 mins
Call of Duty Revives Zombies Mode with a Twist in Modern Warfare 3 ...
heart comment 0
Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift’s Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Ticket Scalpers Target Taylor Swift's Concerts: Government Intervention and Fan Warnings
2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Cultural Blossoming in Film, Theater, and Visual Arts
Walt Disney’s Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By Safak Costu

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity
Walt Disney’s Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity

By BNN Correspondents

Walt Disney's Irish Roots: A Tale of Resilience and Creativity
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
1 min
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
1 min
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
2 mins
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
3 mins
Rebisco Volleyball League Under-19 National Finals Set to Host Over 400 Schools
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
3 mins
Australia Faces Uphill Battle Enforcing E-Cigarette Import Ban
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
5 mins
Xi Jinping's 'Reunification' Rhetoric Intensifies Ahead of Taiwan Elections
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
5 mins
Rep. Mike Gallagher Hints at Forceful Approach to U.S.-China Relations; Democrats Face Senate Challenges
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
5 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza Strip: Al-Qassam and IDF Clash in Khan Yunis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app